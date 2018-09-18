Fanning and Whelan to manage Waterford hurlers and footballers

Pauric Fanning was last night confirmed as the man to take charge of the Waterford hurlers.

The Mount Sion clubman replaces Derek McGrath, who had been in charge for the past five years.

Fanning previously worked under Davy Fitzgerald during the Clare man's spell in charge of the Déise.

Meanwhile, Benji Whelan was also last night confirmed as Waterford's new football manager.

Whelan was the man who led The Nire to the Munster Club Football final twice in the past four years.

Digital Desk