Family pay tribute to ‘loving and well-loved’ ex-footballer Jlloyd Samuel

Back to Sport Home

The family of former Aston Villa and Bolton Wanderers defender Jlloyd Samuel who was killed in a road collision in the UK say they are “devastated by their sudden loss”.

Trinidad and Tobago international Samuel, 37, died following a crash involving the Range Rover he was driving and a van in High Legh, near Warrington, Cheshire, at about 7.55am on Tuesday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday via Cheshire Police, the father-of-four’s family said: “Jlloyd was a loving son, father, husband and brother.

“He was also a respected ex-footballer and businessman who played for a number of clubs.

“He was extremely popular and well-loved by all who were fortunate to know him.

“Jlloyd leaves behind a family including a wife and four children who are devastated by their sudden loss.

“The family at this time respectfully request to be left alone so they can have time to grieve and mourn his passing.”

Cheshire Police said the 54-year-old male van driver, from Chester, remains in a serious condition in hospital.

On Tuesday, Aston Villa paid tribute to Samuel as the players wore black armbands for their Sky Bet Championship play-off second leg against Middlesbrough at Villa Park.

There was also a minute’s applause before the game while fans chanted the defender’s name ahead of kick off.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: UK, Police, Samuel, UK, North West, jlloyd Samuel, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Sport