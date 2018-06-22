FAI welcomes UEFA support in Natural Disaster Grants

The Football Association of Ireland has been able to assist two domestic clubs in facility repairs with Natural Disaster Grants thanks to support from UEFA.

After Storm Ophelia wreaked havoc on the country in October 2017, the FAI worked quickly to help Cork City repair the Derrynane Stand at Turner's Cross ahead of the final game of the SSE Airtricity League season.

In August 2017, Cockhill Celtic suffered severe flood damage at the Charlie O'Donnell Sports Ground and the FAI committed to helping with immediate repairs.

Damaged Derrynane Stand at Turner's Cross following Storm Ophelia.

On top of financial and facility support from the FAI, both clubs will receive grants from UEFA amounting to €160k - (€59k for Turner's Cross, €101k for Cockhill Celtic).

FAI CEO John Delaney said: "One of the best examples of how grassroots football makes a real difference in communities around the country is how the people react when natural disasters hit clubs hard.

"The FAI works closely to assist clubs on every level and we reacted quickly to help the Munster FA once storm damage wreaked havoc at Turner's Cross and the same when flooding affected Cockhill Celtic.

"I would like to thank UEFA's Football and Social Responsibility Committee, and administration, in particular, chairman Peter Gillieron for their support with Natural Disaster Grants that will make a big difference."

Following grant submissions made by the FAI, UEFA were happy to commit funding to support both projects with Peter Gillieron, Chairman of UEFA's Football and Social Responsibility Committee, recognising the work that the FAI has done at grassroots level.

"UEFA, through the Football and Social Responsibility Committee, are delighted to assist the Football Association of Ireland in helping clubs recently affected by natural disasters," said Gillieron.

"UEFA makes a yearly budget of €500,000 available to help rebuild football infrastructure when hit by natural disasters. It is essential to continually help grassroots clubs with the support that they require and it is an area that the FAI, to their credit, has done tremendous work in over recent years."

- Digital Desk