FAI unveils dates for 2019 Airtricity League season

The domestic season may have just ended 24 hours ago, but the FAI have revealed the key dates for the 2019 season.

The new SSE Airtricity Premier Division season will begin on Friday, February 15, with the First Division commencing a week later.

The President's Cup meeting of double-winners Dundalk and double runners-up Cork City will be played on either February 9 or 10.

The Aviva Stadium has been set aside for the 2019 FAI Cup final on Sunday, November 3, 2019, while the EA SPORTS Cup Final will be played on Saturday, September 14.

Players will get a mid-season break from Saturday, June 15 through to Thursday, June 27.