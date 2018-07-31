FAI to fully finance 'last resort' emergency fund for League of Ireland clubs

The FAI is to fully finance the 'last resort' fund for League of Ireland clubs who run into financial difficulty.

Irish football's governing body proposed last week that a fund worth €300,000 be set up to help clubs who are struggling to meet 'contractual obligations to professional players.'

The FAI had proposed that the money be funded in equal shares between FAI and the PFAI (Professional Footballers' Association of Ireland).

However, the PFAI reacted to the announcement angrily saying they had not been consulted on the issue.

The players' body did welcome the concept saying "it will assist greatly in alleviating the sort of issues that have bedevilled the league in the last few weeks."

RTÉ's Soccer Republic broke the news last night that the FAI have now decided to pay for the fund in full.

The Soccer Republic panel react to news that FAI is to provide the €300,000 funding for League of Ireland clubs on its own pic.twitter.com/af5xe0WuWe — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) July 30, 2018

If a club avails of the fund they will be penalised. Sanctions will include a six-point deduction and a player registration ban.

The fund came about after Bray Wanderers and Limerick FC had failed to pay players their wages.