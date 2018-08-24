FAI Cup round-up: 10-man CIE Ranch come close to shock win

CIE Ranch agonisingly missed out on causing the upset of the FAI Cup second round tonight.

Jason McClelland's strike two minutes from time for UCD completed a comeback from 2-0 down and forced extra time in Inchicore.

The First Division side then eased to a 6-2 win over the 10-man Leinster Senior League side to progress to Monday's quarter-final draw.

Holders Cork City breezed into the quarter-finals with a 4-0 thrashing of Maynooth University Town.

St. Pat's missed an injury-time penalty that could have salvaged a replay with Derry, but Liam Buckley's side instead lost 1-0 at the Brandywell.

At Oriel Park, Dundalk beat Finn Harps 2-0.

Bohemians are through to the quarter-finals for the first time in four years following a 2-0 win at Galway.

Limerick were 2-1 winners at home to Cabinteely, while Waterford won 1-0 at Drogheda.

