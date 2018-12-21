FAI 'confident' Declan Rice will pledge future to Ireland after Mick McCarthy meeting

New Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy is said to have had a positive meeting with West Ham star Declan Rice.

Reports claim Robbie Keane was also present when talks were held in London this week.

Rice, who has played three international friendlies for the Boys in Green, has been considering switching allegiance to England.

The FAI are now said to be confident Rice will pledge his future to Ireland.