FAI announces €300,000 fund for clubs struggling to pay players
The FAI has announced it will create a €300,000 fund to help clubs who are struggling to meet contractual obligations to players.
The FAI board agreed to the fund today and said it will be split between the Professional Footballers Association of Ireland (PFAI) and the FAI.
It said it has contacted the PFAI, via SIPTU, on matching the amount that the board has approved
The FAI said the fund would be "solely" for SSE Airtricity League clubs "who experience difficulty in unforeseen circumstances in fulfilling contractual obligations to professional players."
The announcement comes after recent strikes by Bray Wanderers' players who had been owed outstanding wages from June. Players from Limerick FC had also not been paid wages in a month and were proposing strike action before the issue was resolved last week.
The FAI says the proposed fund would work as follows:
The FAI says it is awaiting a response from the PFAI in the coming days.
