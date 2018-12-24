Fabian Delph urges Manchester City to respond to Crystal Palace defeat

Fabian Delph says Manchester City are determined to bounce back quickly from their shock loss to Crystal Palace as they travel to Leicester on St Stephen's Day.

Pep Guardiola’s men suffered an unexpected lapse as they slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Londoners at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Defeats remain rare for City but, after two of them in their last three Premier League outings, the title initiative has been handed to Liverpool.

Two games to put things right this Christmas...



The Merseysiders now have a four-point cushion at the top of the table ahead of the round of fixtures that marks the season’s halfway point.

England midfielder Delph said: “It is important not to dwell on the past and to live in the present. That game is finished now, it’s about the next game. It’s about getting the three points on the board.”

City will hope midfielder Fernandinho will be fit to return after missing the Palace clash with a recurrence of a thigh problem. The Brazilian’s control was sorely missed. Manchester City were stunned by Crystal Palace on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)

David Silva remains on the sidelines but with Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez – all of whom were substitutes at the weekend – ready to come in, Delph accepts the champions are hardly down to the bare bones.

The 29-year-old, who has again been used as a makeshift left-back this season, said: “It always helps when you have a fully-fit squad. People pushing each other for places is healthy.

“But we have more than enough in the squad to win any match, whether someone is injured or not. Everyone understands their roles and the systems, but we were just unfortunate (against Palace).

“We’ll go on, have a look at it and then focus on the next game.”

- Press Association