FA to investigate Mourinho over touchline comments
08/10/2018 - 20:18:00Back to Manchester United FC Sport Home
The Football Association is to investigate comments made by Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho as he walked along the touchline after Saturday’s 3-2 win over Newcastle, Press Association Sport understands.
Footage from Saturday shows Mourinho saying something – at one point while looking into a camera – as he headed towards the tunnel following the conclusion of the Premier League contest at Old Trafford.
Jose Mourinho had the world watching him today 👀— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 6, 2018
11.34am 😕
4.56pm 😬
5.39pm 😩
7.03pm 🙏
7.17pm 😁
Just another day in the life of the Man Utd manager… pic.twitter.com/F8qLY3d6pd
The FA can issue a touchline ban if the language is found to be ‘offensive, insulting or abusive’.
United secured victory thanks to a dramatic late fightback after going 2-0 down early on, with Juan Mata scoring in the 70th minute, Anthony Martial in the 76th and Alexis Sanchez in the 90th as their four-game winless streak in all competitions came to an end.
Ahead of the match, senior figures at the club strongly denied a report from the previous evening that Mourinho would be sacked over the weekend, regardless of the outcome of the game.
Mourinho also made a gesture with his left hand while speaking, pointing with his little finger.
"This is not about me or the players...this is about the club."— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 6, 2018
"I am 55 years old and this is the first man hunt I have seen in football." 👀
"If it rains in London it is my fault. A bad Brexit deal is my fault."
A FASCINATING Jose Mourinho interview with @DesKellyBTS... pic.twitter.com/bkJj8Yddod
The 55-year-old, who claimed after the match that he was the subject of a “manhunt”, said when asked what the gesture means: “It is a finger. Smaller than the others, but it is a finger.”- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here