FA to investigate James McClean's Instagram post amid poppy row
Republic of Ireland international James McClean could be punished for a social media post he made following Stoke City's draw with Middlesbrough on Saturday.
Just look at the intolerance and hatred on display all because James McClean refuses to wear a poppy. pic.twitter.com/SP8THxKWh8— Crimes of Britain (@crimesofbrits) November 3, 2018
The Derry man was abused by a section of supporters for not wearing a Remembrance Day poppy.
McClean is said to be under investigation by the English FA for later describing his abusers as "uneducated cavemen" and "c***s".
View this post on Instagram
“They have nothing in their whole imperial arsenal that can break the spirit of one Irishman who doesn’t want to be broken.” Your abuse, your throwing things, your booing, do your worst.. to the home fans that are actually educated and support me, thank yous.. to the section of uneducated cavemen in left hand corner of the boothen end stand that want to song their anti irish song each game and call me a fenian this and that.. i am a PROUD FENIAN no c@#t will ever change that, so sing away 👌🏻🇮🇪
A number of Stoke fans also targeted McClean in the incident where objects had been thrown from the stands, according to Stoke’s head of safety report. The club has launched an internal investigation which will also look into reports of racist or sectarian chanting.
McClean objects to wearing the poppy because it commemorates British military personnel who have died in war – not just soldiers who lost their lives in the World War I and II.