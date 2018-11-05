FA to investigate James McClean's Instagram post amid poppy row

Republic of Ireland international James McClean could be punished for a social media post he made following Stoke City's draw with Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Just look at the intolerance and hatred on display all because James McClean refuses to wear a poppy. pic.twitter.com/SP8THxKWh8 — Crimes of Britain (@crimesofbrits) November 3, 2018

The Derry man was abused by a section of supporters for not wearing a Remembrance Day poppy.

McClean is said to be under investigation by the English FA for later describing his abusers as "uneducated cavemen" and "c***s".

A number of Stoke fans also targeted McClean in the incident where objects had been thrown from the stands, according to Stoke’s head of safety report. The club has launched an internal investigation which will also look into reports of racist or sectarian chanting.

McClean objects to wearing the poppy because it commemorates British military personnel who have died in war – not just soldiers who lost their lives in the World War I and II.