FA Cup wrap: Will Grigg strikes twice as Wigan dump West Ham out of FA Cup

Will Grigg struck twice as League One leaders Wigan stunned 10-man West Ham in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Grigg opened the scoring after just seven minutes at the DW Stadium and added a second from the spot as Latics, winners of the competition in 2013, triumphed 2-0.

Will Grigg scores his side’s second goal of the game from the penalty spot. Pic: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

West Ham had Arthur Masuaku sent off early in the second half following an off-the-ball incident involving Nick Powell.

There were suggestions he may have spat at the Wigan player.

West Ham United’s Arthur Masuaku (left) leaves the field after being sent-off. Pic: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Another top-flight side, Leicester, had no such concerns as they eased past their League One opponents Peterborough 5-1 at the ABAX Stadium.

New signing Fousseni Diabate and Kelechi Iheanacho both struck twice with Onyinye Ndidi also on the scoresheet.

Andrew Hughes shot through a crowded area to give Posh brief hope by making it 3-1 in the second half but it proved mere consolation.

Jiri Skalak and Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph collide. Pic: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Glenn Murray netted a late winner as Premier League Brighton snatched a 1-0 win at Championship Middlesbrough.

Boro had looked like taking the Seagulls to a replay but substitute Murray bundled home a scrappy 90th-minute clincher.

Notts County’s Shola Ameobi (bottom) and Shaun Brisley (top) take a shot at a goal but miss. Pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Premier League bottom side Swansea were held to a 1-1 draw by League Two promotion challengers Notts County.

Luciano Narsingh gave the Welsh side the lead on the stroke of half-time but the much-travelled Jon Stead earned the Magpies a replay with a 62nd-minute equaliser.

Huddersfield Town’s Steve Mounie (left) scores his side’s first goal of the game. Pic: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Huddersfield’s clash with Birmingham also ended all square as as David Wagner’s men were held 1-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium. Steve Mounie put the Terriers ahead in the first half but Lukas Jutkiewicz levelled soon after the break.

Jack Stephens’s fourth-minute goal proved the difference as Southampton beat Watford 1-0 in their all-Premier League clash at St Mary’s, meaning Javi Gracia’s first match in charge of the Hornets ended in defeat.

Watford’s Richarlison and Southampton’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Pic: Daniel Hambury/PA Wire

Ben Thompson scored a late equaliser as Championship side Millwall avoided defeat to League One strugglers Rochdale.

Goals from Ian Henderson and Matt Done, in reply to an early Jed Wallace penalty, had put Dale on course for a shock win but Thompson had the final say in the 90th minute as it finished 2-2.

League Two Coventry did beat higher division opponents as Maxime Biamou’s 64th-minute strike earned the Sky Blues a 1-0 win at League One MK Dons.

An 80th-minute penalty from Billy Sharp gave Sheffield United a 1-0 win over Preston while Hull beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 in another all-Championship contest.

First-half goals from Jarrod Bowen and Nouha Dicko proved enough for the Tigers, despite a late reply from Apostolos Vellios.