FA Cup 5th round draw: Man City given chance to avenge 2013 final defeat

Manchester City will get a chance to avenge their 2013 FA Cup final shock defeat to Wigan in the fifth round of the FA Cup, writes Stephen Barry.

Premier League leaders City were also knocked out of the 2014 FA Cup by the Latics, who have already knocked out Bournemouth and West Ham.

Wigan, currently top of League One, are managed by former Sligo Rovers boss Paul Cook, who won two FAI Cups with the Bit o' Red.

Manchester United will also face an away trip, with the winners of the replay between Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town their destination.

If replays go as expected, there would also be a derby clash between bitter rivals Millwall and Tottenham Hotspur at The Den. There was crowd trouble between the two sets of fans and racist chants were directed at Son Heung-min as Spurs hammered the Lions 6-0 in last year's quarter-finals.

However, Millwall must overcome Rochdale and Spurs must defeat Newport County to set up a repeat fixture.

Elsewhere, Chelsea will welcome Hull to Stamford Bridge and there'll be an all-Premier League tie at the Hawthorns between West Brom, who knocked out Liverpool on Saturday, and Southampton.

Carlos Carvalhal could face a quick return to his former club Sheffield Wednesday, should his Swansea side defeat Notts County.

Leicester will host Championship promotion-contenders Sheffield United, while Brighton will welcome League Two side and 1987 winners Coventry City.

The FA Cup fifth-round draw in full:

Sheffield Wednesday v Notts County or Swansea

West Brom v Southampton

Chelsea v Hull

Leicester v Sheffield United

Huddersfield or Birmingham v Manchester United

Millwall or Rochdale v Newport or Tottenham

Brighton v Coventry

Wigan v Manchester City