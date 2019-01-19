Experimental hand-pass rule scrapped by GAA Central Council

The hand-pass restriction will not be trialled in the forthcoming Allianz Football League.

Central Council this afternoon elected to scrap the experimental rule.

However, the four other changes - the 20 metre kickout, the mandatory forward sideline kick outside the 13m lines, the sin bin and the offensive/defensive mark inside the 45m lines will be in play for the competition.

The decision to end the hand-pass rule will be a relief for several inter-county managers and players who had vehemently opposed it.