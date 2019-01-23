Ex-UUP leader criticised for accusing Simon Zebo of ageism

Northern Ireland Assembly member Mike Nesbitt has been criticised for a tweet accusing Simon Zebo of ageism.

It followed the news that an Ulster fan had been banned for life by the province after racially abusing Zebo during their game against Racing 92 at the Kingspan Stadium earlier this month.

Nesbitt (61) said Zebo shouldn't have described the spectator who abused him as "an elderly man, like 40 plus".

Zebo (28) had made the remark when saying the incident was particularly disappointing because of the age of the man, compared to similar comments he faced from kids growing up.

The former Ulster Unionist Party leader tweeted: "First and foremost Simon Zebo should not have been abused by the Ulster fan who shouted something inappropriate - but Zebo shouldn’t describe him as 'an elderly man, like 40 plus'. Ageism, racism, both wrong".

Nesbitt faced criticism online for equating the two things and ignoring the context of the comments.
By Stephen Barry

