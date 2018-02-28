Ex-Newcastle player takes desperate measures to ensure game finishes on snow-covered pitch

Most people would've been happy to take a snowday, writes Stephen Barry.

However, one Peterborough defender took matters into his own hands to ensure his team could complete a League One game last night.

Steven Taylor, once of Newcastle United, was dismayed to see his side's 2-1 lead over Walsall under threat from the match being abandoned.

As the referee consulted both managers about the pitch, which was covered by a blanket of snow, Taylor ran off field.

He returned with a sweeping brush and started frantically sweeping away snow along the 18-yard line.

"It's a bit like the Winter Olympics isn't it!" ❄😂



Ex-@NUFC defender Steven Taylor is taking matters into his own hands at Peterborough, where the snow is causing all kinds of trouble!



Watch Soccer Special now for live-updates from all of tonight's matches. pic.twitter.com/QLM9XnE21I — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 27, 2018

"It's a bit like the Winter Olympics, isn't it? it's a bit like the curling here," quipped the Sky Sports reporter.

Taylor was joined by Junior Morias and club staff in his efforts and, in the five minutes allowed by the referee, returned the pitch to a playable condition.

They held out for the win too - talk about a hard-earned victory.

Hopefully, for Taylor, it'll help him impress new manager Steve Evans, who was appointed this morning.