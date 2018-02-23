Ex Kilkenny chairman Ned Quinn to be appointed chair of Central Competitions Control Committee

Former Kilkenny chairman and secretary Ned Quinn is set to be appointed as the chair of the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) for the next three years, writes John Fogarty.

Ned Quinn. Picture: Sportsfile

John Horan, who takes over from Aogán Farrell as GAA president tomorrow, has asked the Mooncoin man to head up the group as George Cartwright steps down having served as chairman in Farrell’s tenure.

Highly-respected Quinn is expected to leave his position as Kilkenny’s Central Council delegate, which he took over having finished his second tenure as county chairman at the end of last year thus concluding 23 years as chairman, vice-chairman and secretary.

During his time in those roles, Kilkenny claimed 11 All-Ireland senior hurling titles, nine under-21 All-Irelands, seven minor All-Irelands and 12 intermediate All-Irelands.

Quinn previously served nationally as Hurling Development Committee chairman in the mid-2000s.

The chairs of other groups such as the standing playing rules committee, the Central Hearings Committee and the Central Appeals Committee are expected to be revealed in the coming days.