Ex Cork City and Limerick player makes Championship debut

League of Ireland fans will remember Chiedozie Ogbene and will be pleased to see he is making an impact since joining Championship outfit Brentford.

Ogbene swapped Limerick's Markets Field for Griffin Park in January and last night made his debut, coming on as a substitute in the club's 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Ogbene playing for Limerick. Pic: Sportsfile

The 20-year-old impressed on the night, winning the corner that resulted in the winning goal for the Bees.

Ogbene is Nigeran-born but moved to Cork in 2005.

The striker, who can also play wide, enjoyed success on Leeside winning the U19 League of Ireland in 2015 with Cork City before helping the senior side win the FAI Cup in 2016.

Ogbene said it was "an honour" to make his debut and he hoped the appearance would be the "first of many".

What an honour to make my debut on a night like tonight! Great spirit from everyone! Great support from the fans to drive us over the line 🎉🎉🐝🐝

Hopefully first of many 💪🏾 — Chiedozie Ogbene (@EdozieOgbene) April 10, 2018

Ireland international John Egan also played in the game, lining out at the heart of the Brentford defence.

Another former Limerick defender also made his Championship debut last night, for Ipswich Town.

Barry Cotter lined out for the Tractor Boys in their 1-0 victory over Barnsley after signing in January.

Looking forward to seeing Barry Cotter in action for the first time this evening #itfc fans? pic.twitter.com/W6bbiRfGA3 — Ipswich Town FC (@Official_ITFC) April 10, 2018

Cotter played 56 minutes of the game and manager Mick McCarthy opted to take him saying the player was "absolutely knackered" before adding that he thought Cotter was "brilliant".

The decision was reacted to angrily by the fans, something that McCarthy announced as "pathetic."

McCarthy announced after the game that he was stepping down from his post.