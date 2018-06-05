Ex-Arsenal star Santi Cazorla to spend pre-season with former club Villarreal
05/06/2018 - 13:41:00Back to Arsenal Sport Home
Santi Cazorla will spend pre-season with former club Villarreal in a bid to regain full fitness following his Achilles operation, the LaLiga outfit have announced.
The 33-year-old former Spain international is a free agent after leaving Arsenal at the end of last season.
Cazorla came up through the youth ranks at Villarreal and made 241 first-team appearances for the club before moving to Malaga in 2011, and then onto the Gunners a year later.
A Villarreal statement read: “Santi Cazorla returns home.
“The Asturian player will take part in pre-season with the Villarreal first team (July 9) with the objective of recovering from an Achilles tendon operation in his right leg, which he had last November 28.”
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here