Everyone’s trying to work out how many keepy-ups Marcus Rashford just did

Keepy-ups won’t win England the World Cup, but if they did, Marcus Rashford would be player of the tournament.

The England forward was filmed walking along with a ball at his feet ahead of the Three Lions’ game against Nigeria, demonstrating the sort of close control that a player of Rashford’s quality needs.

See if you can count how many he completes…

We wouldn't normally post a video this long, but... 😦 pic.twitter.com/bYyT2XyjCK — England (@England) June 1, 2018

After a few counting efforts, it looks as though Rashford completed 192 keepy-ups while alternating feet, but not everybody agrees.

181? — Tahaa Lokhandwala (@tahaa88) June 1, 2018

193. ⚽️ 🏃🏻‍♂️ — Waleed Ahmad (@waleedmancunian) June 1, 2018

191 — Per (@Arse0099) June 1, 2018

Will those skills come in handy at the 2018 World Cup?

- Press Association