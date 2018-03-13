Everyone thinks this new Marouane Fellaini haircut looks like the same cartoon character

Marouane Fellaini has had some... interesting haircuts over the years - this has to be the weirdest of the lot.

The tough-tackling Man United midfielder showcased the new 'do during a photoshoot for GQ Style for their spring/summer issue.

The unusual look drew some obvious comparisons with a certain cartoon mouse.

Let's hope his hair is back to normal (?) when United take on Sevilla in the Champions League this evening.

