Everyone seemed to enjoy Canada and Germany’s wholesome shared gold in the two-man bobsleigh

After fierce competition, the German and Canadian two-man bobsleigh teams showed that being able to celebrate one another’s achievements together meant as much as winning gold for themselves.

Both teams claimed the gold after recording exactly the same combined time from four runs, at three minutes and 16.86 seconds.

Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz of Canada and Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany shared first place on the podium.

Just look at those scenes: “Nobody loses!”

At the Alpensia Sliding Centre the Canadian sled led by 0.01 seconds approaching the final two hairpin bends, but the result was a first shared gold in this event since Nagano 1998.

The teams both expressed their happiness to have shared the gold, and it showed on the podium.

The teams celebrate in Pyeongchang – (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Social media users were cheered by the wholesome nature of the shared win.

Can’t everybody just go home with a gold? *Wipes tears from eyes*

Sharing is caring, everyone.
