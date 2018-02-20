Everyone seemed to enjoy Canada and Germany’s wholesome shared gold in the two-man bobsleigh

After fierce competition, the German and Canadian two-man bobsleigh teams showed that being able to celebrate one another’s achievements together meant as much as winning gold for themselves.

Both teams claimed the gold after recording exactly the same combined time from four runs, at three minutes and 16.86 seconds.

Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz of Canada and Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany shared first place on the podium.

Just look at those scenes: “Nobody loses!”

Incredible scenes in the Two-Man #Bobsleigh where Canada and Germany share Gold! 🥇 😳



Amazing celebrations from both teams! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/znx5U673TV — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) February 19, 2018

At the Alpensia Sliding Centre the Canadian sled led by 0.01 seconds approaching the final two hairpin bends, but the result was a first shared gold in this event since Nagano 1998.

The teams both expressed their happiness to have shared the gold, and it showed on the podium.

The teams celebrate in Pyeongchang – (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Social media users were cheered by the wholesome nature of the shared win.

Canada 🇨🇦 and Germany 🇩🇪 on the podium for #bobsleigh are so adorable. I secretly wished they played both anthem at the same time. How awkward it would have been. — NC (@Nancy_Cholette) February 20, 2018

Canada and Germany just tied in the two-man bobsled. I like it, share the wealth #Bobsleigh #Canadian — Gen X Chronicle (@genxchronicle) February 20, 2018

Can’t everybody just go home with a gold? *Wipes tears from eyes*

The #GER team running from the platform to hug the Canadians after they tied them for Gold was so amazing to see. Genuine elation on each side for their competition. Even the coaches all hugging each other. Beautiful. #CAN #TeamCanada #Bobsleigh #Olympics #TeamCanada — Matt Campbell (@mattCH_) February 19, 2018

This #Bobsleigh competition was amazing! Are you kidding me?!? A tie! Seeing the Germans jump into Canada’s arms to celebrate was a great example of Olympic Spirit. Great job Justin Kripps and Alex Kopacz for another Gold Medal for Canada! #PeyongChang2018 — Dan J (@deejayyou) February 19, 2018

I love a tie for gold. That German bobsledder jumping all over the Canadians, happy to share the moment, is just everything. #Pyeongchang2018 #Bobsleigh — Danielle Webb (@daniwebb_) February 19, 2018

Sharing is caring, everyone.