Everyone made a weird noise after seeing Kylian Mbappe’s incredibly skilled pass

France’s Kylian Mbappe has been one of the breakout stars of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but it seems nobody was prepared for the skill he unleashed against Belgium.

The semi-final between the two European sides was given blockbuster status, and with France 1-0 up the 19-year-old Mbappe – who spent last season on loan at Paris St-Germain – showed everyone why, rolling the ball behind himself before flicking it through to Olivier Giroud for a chance on goal.

What noise did everyone make when Mbappe did that flick? — Chris Godfrey (@ChrisPJGodfrey) July 10, 2018

The through ball had people making involuntarily noises all over the country, and rightly so.

Genuine gasp after seeing Mbappe make that pass. — Cesar Hernandez (@cesarhfutbol) July 10, 2018

Even seasoned pundit and decorated professional Gary Neville couldn’t make sense of it.

What did @KMbappe just do 🤔 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 10, 2018

Did Kylian Mbappe really just pull off a FIFA skill pass in a World Cup semi-final? — James Harris (@JamesCHarris97) July 10, 2018

Ok that pass from Mbappe was ridiculous 😂😂 wow!!! #WorldCup — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) July 10, 2018

A gasp, splutter or yelp were all acceptable responses, despite the fact Giroud’s shot on goal was blocked.

that Mbappe touch/pass got me weak in the knees — Simon Megally (@smegally22) July 10, 2018

Anyone looking to buy the Frenchman this summer might have to add £10 million to their bid after that ball.

Mbappe’s price just went up after that pass — Martin 💭 (@RemiMartinn) July 10, 2018

At which club will he be producing gasps next season?

