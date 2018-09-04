Everton’s James McCarthy nearing return from broken leg
04/09/2018 - 14:00:00Back to Sport Home
Everton midfielder James McCarthy is set to return to training at the end of September as he continues his rehabilitation from a broken leg.
The Republic of Ireland international has been sidelined since January when he sustained a horrendous double compound fracture of his lower right leg in a challenge with striker Salomon Rondon during a match against West Brom at Goodison Park.
McCarthy has been on the comeback trail since undergoing an operation a few days later but will be gradually integrated into the team set-up later this month.
“He is progressing well,” manager Marco Silva told the Liverpool Echo.
“We expect in the next weeks to start, slow-by-slow and step-by-step, working with the team.”
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here