Everton splash the cash again but Spurs endure barren window

Everton took their transfer spending past £270million in the last 12 months after making three late additions on deadline day.

However, the rush towards the close of the window was not so busy for some with Tottenham becoming the first side in Premier League history not to make a summer signing since the transfer window’s inception in 2003.

The early summer transfer deadline in the Premier League sparked a drop in spending for the first time since 2010.

Figures released by Deloitte’s sport business group showed top-flight clubs spent an estimated £1.23billion before Thursday’s deadline – down £200million from last summer.

“I think the early closing of the window appears to have made clubs more reticent to sell players to other clubs in the Premier League,” Deloitte’s Tim Bridge told Press Association Sport.

“Equally, it appears to have removed the element of panic-buying, whereby a club may have a poor start to the season and think ‘we’ve got to go out and spend to safeguard our future in the Premier League’.”

Everton left much of their business until the last minute with free agent Bernard announced minutes before the deadline and long-term defensive target Yerry Mina and fellow Barcelona team-mate Andre Gomes confirmed three hours after the window closed

Mina will cost Everton £28.5million (£27.2m up front with a further £1.3m in add-ons) after the Colombia centre-back signed a five-year contract.

Everton will pay a £2m loan fee for midfielder Gomes while Press Association Sport understands they are waiting to find out whether an even later deal to sign Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma on loan will be signed off by the Premier League.

Fulham became the first promoted team to spend more than £100m in a summer with five arrivals on deadline day, taking the number of their new recruits to 12 for the window.

Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Atletico Madrid forward Luciano Vietto and Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico all joined on on season-long loans with Marseille’s Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa signing for five years and Bristol City left-back Joe Bryan agreeing a four-year permanent contract.

Chelsea finalised their business with Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic arriving on loan, a day after the club paid a £71.2million world-record fee for a goalkeeper to bring in Atletic Bilbao’s Kepa Arrizabalaga to replace Thibaut Courtois, who completed his move to the Bernabeu after signing a six-year contract.

Jose Mourinho, however, goes into Friday night’s season curtain-raiser at home to Leicester without the additional reinforcements he wanted – made more frustrating by the fact Manchester United’s opponents brought in two central defenders in Croatia international Filip Benkovic from Dinamo Zagreb and Freiburg’s Turkey international Caglar Soyuncu.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to Danny Ings after the striker secured a return to hometown club Southampton, initially on loan ahead of an £18m permanent transfer which becomes effective on July 1 next summer.

“He is such an outstanding boy. Honestly, if you could bottle character and spirit, his would sell worldwide – he is so incredibly positive and full of energy,” the Reds boss told liverpoolfc.com.

“But we won’t just miss his character because he is a footballer who has all the tools.”

Ings, who was released by Saints aged 10 for being too small, knew he had to leave Anfield for more regular first-team football and returning to the south coast was his ideal destination.

“When this football club came up, I had to take the opportunity to come home. It’s a fantastic football club who play great football and I’m just happy here,” he told southamptonfc.com.

