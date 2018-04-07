Everton left to rue missed chances in derby draw with Liverpool

Everton 0 Liverpool 0

Everton held Liverpool to a goalless draw at Goodison Park, although the hosts were left to rue a couple of golden late chances to snatch victory.

Everton's Seamus Coleman and Liverpool's Danny Ings exchange words at Goodison Park. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA

Cenk Tosun and Dominic Calvert-Lewin wasted great openings at the death to earn victory for the Toffees.

In the first half both goalkeepers made fine saves, Everton's Jordan Pickford denying Dominic Solanke and Loris Karius keeping out a fine Yannick Bolasie strike.

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius makes a save at Goodison Park. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA

More to follow...