Everton left to rue missed chances in derby draw with Liverpool
Everton 0 Liverpool 0
Everton held Liverpool to a goalless draw at Goodison Park, although the hosts were left to rue a couple of golden late chances to snatch victory.
Cenk Tosun and Dominic Calvert-Lewin wasted great openings at the death to earn victory for the Toffees.
In the first half both goalkeepers made fine saves, Everton's Jordan Pickford denying Dominic Solanke and Loris Karius keeping out a fine Yannick Bolasie strike.
More to follow...
