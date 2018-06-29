Even Batshuayi had to laugh at his celebration against England

Former Man United player Adnan Januzaj scored the winning goal against England last night, giving Belguim top spot in Group G - but it was Michy Batshuayi's celebration which gripped social media.

Taking the ball out of the net, the Chelsea striker went to strike the ball, only to have it rebound off the post into his face.

Referring to a host of players like Antoine Griezmann and Jesse Lingard's preference for using the popular game Fortnite for celebration inspiration, Batshuayi took to Instagram to say:

"Fortnite celebrations so overrated bro I had to create something new."

The striker also poked fun at himself on Twitter.

The second just before I knew I f*cked up #InternetUndefeated 😂 pic.twitter.com/wAf5Wt6QvK — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) June 28, 2018

And it gave everyone else a chuckle as well.

Batshuayi gets one on target at last! pic.twitter.com/VfP16atwK6 — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) June 28, 2018

Post 1-0 Batshuayi - Don't want to oversell it, but this may be the best 33 second clip you'll watch this World Cup. A slow motion replay of a contender for goal of the tournament followed by, well just watch yourself. #rtesoccer #worldcup #ENG #BEL pic.twitter.com/az31Mtc9pg — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 28, 2018

Batshuayi with goal of the tournament so far pic.twitter.com/vGrEcjFaoW — Adam (@ChillBacca93) June 28, 2018

Hahaha don’t know what was better the goal or michy batshuayi #EnglandvsBelgium pic.twitter.com/nJlmzEDbBj — Meg (@meg__thfc) June 28, 2018

Michy Batshuayi is - by far - the best footballer on Twitter https://t.co/H48YweNMnh — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) June 29, 2018

Here's the goal in question that Batshuayi enthusiastically celebrated.