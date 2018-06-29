Even Batshuayi had to laugh at his celebration against England

Former Man United player Adnan Januzaj scored the winning goal against England last night, giving Belguim top spot in Group G - but it was Michy Batshuayi's celebration which gripped social media.

Taking the ball out of the net, the Chelsea striker went to strike the ball, only to have it rebound off the post into his face.

Referring to a host of players like Antoine Griezmann and Jesse Lingard's preference for using the popular game Fortnite for celebration inspiration, Batshuayi took to Instagram to say:

"Fortnite celebrations so overrated bro I had to create something new."

The striker also poked fun at himself on Twitter.

And it gave everyone else a chuckle as well.

Here's the goal in question that Batshuayi enthusiastically celebrated.

By Steve Neville

