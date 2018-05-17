European Tour announces venue for next year's Irish Open

The Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open is heading to Co. Clare in 2019, the European Tour has announced.

Lahinch Golf Course will host next year’s tournament between July 3 and July 7, just weeks before the Open Championship in Portrush.

The tournament, which has been spearheaded by Rory McIlroy and the Rory foundation in recent years, will now be hosted by other Irish golfers.

Next year's competition will be hosted by 2014 Ryder Cup captain, Paul McGinley.

The 6th hole at Lahinch golf course.

Clare County Council welcomed the announcement with the Mayor of Clare, Councillor Tom McNamara, describing the Irish Open as a “prestige event” for sport in Ireland.

Mr McNamara said: “The hosting of the Irish Open in Lahinch will deliver a significant boost to the local economy and will showcase County Clare to an international audience.”

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive of Clare County Council, said: “I want to congratulate the President and Club Captain of Lahinch Golf Club on what is a landmark achievement in the 126-year history of the club.

"We look forward to welcoming thousands of people to the county for an event that will provide a unique opportunity to showcase Clare as an excellent golfing and tourism destination.”

This year's tournament is in Ballyliffin, Co. Donegal, and will play host to Masters winner Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood, John Rahm, as well as some of Ireland's top golfers.