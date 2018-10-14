European rugby roundup: Wins for Saracens, Newcastle, Cardiff and Gloucester

Here's a roundup of today's Heineken Champions Cup games:

Saracens 13 - 3 Glasgow

Saracens were made to scrap all the way as Mike Rhodes’ early try proved enough to see off gritty Glasgow 13-3 at Scotstoun.

The two sides had crossed a combined 57 tries in just six matches apiece in the build-up to their Heineken Champions Cup opener but the expected score-fest failed to materialise.

Instead, the cross-border skirmish proved to be a tense, bad-blooded affair pot-marked by basic errors, inexplicable refereeing calls and numerous feisty head-to-heads.

In the end, Rhodes’ first-half touchdown and eight points from the boot of Owen Farrell gave the joint-Gallagher Premiership leaders first blood in Pool 3, leaving Glasgow ahead of what already appears to be a make-or-break trip to Cardiff next Sunday.

Newcastle 26 - 25 Toulon

Newcastle kick-started their Heineken Champions Cup campaign with a stunning 26-25 win against three-time European champions Toulon on their own patch, becoming just the second side to do so.

Their only previous defeat in 24 games in Europe's top tournament had been against Saracens two years ago, and Newcastle - bottom of the Gallagher Premiership going into the game - had to do it the hard way.

Dean Richards' side found themselves 10 points behind early on after conceding one of the quickest tries in the history of the competition when giant lock Romain Taofifenua charged down a clearing kick with only 21 seconds on the clock.

However, Joel Hodgson had the final word with a 70th minute penalty shortly after Savea had gone to the bin.

Cardiff 30 - 21 Lyon

Cardiff Blues marked their return to the Heineken Champions Cup after a four-season gap with only their fourth win in 21 ties on French soil overturning an early deficit to triumph over Lyon 30-21.

Lyon's debut in the tournament got off to a flying start as they sought revenge for their double defeat to the Blues as the Welsh side went all the way to win the Challenge Cup for the second time last season.

Lyon dominated from the start and excellent early defence from Tomos Williams held up a French shove over the line to prevent a certain try for Loann Goujon. But the home No 8 was not going to be denied.

Having been held up from a line-out, he then picked up from the back of a five-metre scrum and powered over on the blindside to open the scoring in the fifth minute.

Lyon scored a try through Quentin Delord with 90 seconds to play to seemingly secure a losing bonus-point, but a Jenkins turn-over penalty in front of the posts allowed Anscombe to steal it away from them with the final kick of the match to take his match tally to 20 points.

Gloucester 19 - 14 Castres

Gloucester became the first English club to win a game in this season's Heineken Champions Cup as they beat Castres 19-14 at Kingsholm.

And fly-half Danny Cipriani led from the front just four days before England head coach Eddie Jones names his autumn Test squad.

The Gloucester playmaker, who was left out of Jones' latest training group last month, kicked four penalties and a conversion for a 14-point haul as the England boss looked on.

- Press Association