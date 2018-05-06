European leagues round up: Napoli stutter in Serie A; Atletico defeated at home

[h2]Serie A[/h]Napoli effectively handed the Serie A title to rivals Juventus after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Torino at the Stadio San Paolo.After Juve's win over Bologna on Saturday, Maurizio Sarri's men realistically needed a win to stand any hope of overhauling the leaders, who are now all but mathematically guaranteed another crown.Dries Mertens fired Napoli in front in the 25th minute, but the visitors drew level when Daniele Baselli hit a deflected equaliser 10 minutes into the second half.Substitute Marek Hamsik struck Napoli back in front in the 71st minute, but Lorenzo De Silvestri headed home seven minutes from time to all but end the home side's slim hopes of the title.Roma moved up to third as Cengiz Under's seventh goal in eight Serie A starts was enough to see off Cagliari, who dropped into the bottom three.The visitors opened the scoring on the quarter-hour when Edin Dzeko (below) played in Under and the Turkey international's low drive went in off the inside of the far post. Roma had goalkeeper Alisson to thank for preserving the points as he made a superb save to keep out team-mate Bruno Peres' attempted clearance in the 36th minute and again to deny Marco Sau with seven minutes remaining.Lazio still have work to do to ensure a top four spot for next season after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Atalanta.Musa Barrow gave the home side a dream start as he slotted home with less than two minutes on the clock, but Atalanta, who are themselves still chasing a Europa League qualifying slot, equalised through Felipe Caicedo.Inter Milan managed to narrow the gap as they claimed a convincing 4-0 win at 10-man Udinese.First-half strikes from Andrea Ranocchia, Rafinha and Mauro Icardi effectively ended the contest before half-time against an Udinese side who have now taken just one point from a possible 39.The visitors had Seko Fofano sent off for a foul in the 49th minute before Inter wrapped up victory through Borja Valero 19 minutes from time.Matteo Politano scored the only goal of the game as Sassuolo ensured survival with a 1-0 win over Sampdoria, while Chievo claimed their first win in seven games with a 2-1 triumph over fellow strugglers Crotone to move 15th.Starting the day in the bottom three, Lorenzo D'Anna's men grabbed the advantage with a 12th-minute opener from Valter Birsa before Mariusz Stepinski grabbed a second eight minutes from time. An injury-time effort from Marco Tumminello came too late for the visitors.SPAL also moved clear of the bottom three with a 2-0 win over already-relegated Benevento, Alberto Paloschi opening the scoring and Mirco Antenicci wrapping up victory with a late penalty.Bryan Dabo struck a dramatic winner 10 minutes from time as Fiorentina came from behind to win 3-2 at nine-man Genoa.Marco Benassi's opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Giuseppe Rossi and Gianluca Lapadula before the hosts self-destructed to gift Fiorentina the points.Goran Pandev was sent off in the 71st minute for a bad foul on Bruno Gaspar, and six minutes later Valentin Eysseric equalised for the visitors.Two minutes later Dabo blasted home his first Fiorentina goal before Genoa substitute Ervin Zukanovic was also dismissed.

LaLiga

LaLiga champions Barcelona were twice pegged back by Real Madrid as an entertaining El Clasico encounter finished 2-2 at the Nou Camp.

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi both put the home side ahead, only for Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale to earn Real a point.

Barca are now only three games from becoming the first side to complete an unbeaten LaLiga campaign, but Champions League finalists Real will view the match as a missed opportunity after playing against 10 men for the whole of the second half.

The result leaves Zinedine Zidane's side trailing city rivals Atletico Madrid by three points in the race for second place, albeit with a game in hand.

Earlier in the day, Atletico Madrid slumped to their first home LaLiga defeat of the season as they were beaten 2-0 by Espanyol at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone (below) left star striker Antoine Griezmann on the bench with one eye on the upcoming Europa League final against Marseille, while Diego Costa was suspended.

The visitors held Atletico at bay in the first half and then grabbed a surprise lead eight minutes after the interval when Oscar Melendo's shot was deflected past his own keeper by Stefan Savic.

Espanyol made the points safe in the 77th minute when Leo Baptistao fired home from the edge of the area.

Alaves continued their impressive end to the season with a fourth win in six matches after brushing aside already-relegated Malaga 3-0 at La Rosaleda.

Manu Garcia opened the scoring inside three minutes when he fired low past Andres Prieto, Ermedin Demirovic finished off a rapid counter-attack with a lob over the goalkeeper and Ibai Gomez struck a brilliant curling effort into the top corner.

Ligue 1

Marseille kept alive their hopes of finishing second after coming from a goal down to beat Nice 2-1 at the Stade Veledrome.

Rudi Garcia's side are now just a point behind third placed Monaco and two behind Lyon with two games remaining in Ligue 1.

Bertrand Traore scored twice as Lyon boosted their Champions League hopes with a 3-0 win against Troyes in Ligue 1.

Traore's first-half brace was followed by a Maxwel Cornet strike with two minutes left as the hosts secured an eighth successive home win that leaves them five point clear of fourth-placed Marseille.

Monaco remained a point behind Lyon after Moussa Sylla's stoppage-time winner saw off 10-man Caen 2-1.

Sylla gave Monaco a 12th-minute lead but Ivan Santini equalised five minutes before half-time for Caen, who had Romain Genevois dismissed with 14 minutes left.

At the bottom, Metz were relegated after conceding twice in stoppage time in a 2-1 defeat to Angers.

Florent Mollet's 20th-minute strike looked to have settled the game but Mateo Pavlovic and Flavien Tait struck late on to confirm Metz's fate.

Lille scored two late goals as they beat relegation rivals Toulouse 3-2 and moved out of the bottom three.

Nicolas Pepe gave Lille the lead after five minutes but Corentin Jean soon equalised and Christopher Jullien completed the turnaround shortly before half-time.

But Yves Bissouma levelled with 10 minutes left and Pepe struck his second in the 82nd minute to earn a vital victory.

Toulouse ended with 10 men as Francois Moubandje was sent off in stoppage time.

Fourth-bottom Strasbourg were beaten 2-1 at Rennes, who moved into the second Europa League spot.

Benjamin Bourigeaud opened the scoring from a 14th-minute penalty and Adrien Hunou added a second just before the hour mark, with Dimitri Lienard pulling one back for the visitors.

Strasbourg are a point above third-bottom Toulouse.

Bordeaux came from behind to win 3-1 at St Etienne and keep their slim European hopes alive.

Remy Cabella's spot-kick gave the hosts the lead but Younousse Sankhare quickly levelled.

Jules Kounde made it 2-1 nine minutes before half-time and Malcom wrapped up victory deep into stoppage time.

Montpellier remained above Bordeaux in eighth courtesy of a 2-0 win at Nantes, while Dijon beat Guingamp 3-1 at home.

- PA