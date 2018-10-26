European champion Rhys McClenaghan crashes out of World Championship in Doha

Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan has crashed out of the World Gymnastics Championships in Doha.

The 19-year-old had been hoping to build on a stunning year which saw him claim both Commonwealth Games and European gold medals.

But McClenaghan flopped off the pommel midway through his routine and his score of 11.066 will not be good enough to reach the final.

Great Britain's men's team, featuring McClenaghan's rival Max Whitlock, were due to begin their qualifying attempt in Friday's evening session.

