Europe regain Ryder Cup – Twitter reacts
30/09/2018 - 22:16:00
Europe regained the Ryder Cup with an emphatic victory over the United States at Le Golf National in Paris.
Thomas Bjorn’s men recovered from losing the opening three matches on Friday to emerge 17.5-10.5 winners following Sunday’s singles.
Here, Press Association Sport looks at some of the social media reaction to the 42nd Ryder Cup.
The proudest man on the planet. pic.twitter.com/RsCVg487L8— Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) September 30, 2018
As a parent, these moments we get to spend with one another sometimes are few and far between Luke, but when moments like this come around I was not letting you down today... you lived every shot with us this week.. love you buddy.. @RyderCupEurope 👍🏻🏆❤️— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) September 30, 2018
Dreams do come true pic.twitter.com/5sv7xSXzv1
🇪🇺👬👬👬🏆👮🏻👬👬👬 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/6DZnZsQIj6— Justin Rose (@JustinRose99) September 30, 2018
ITS COMING HOME! 🏆 mrtbjorn @RyderCupEurope @europeantour @ Ile-de-France, France https://t.co/ziazrAdD6F— Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) September 30, 2018
Congrats Sergio, great playing this week. I was very proud to hang onto that record for 21 years! 👍 🥂@RyderCupEurope https://t.co/NmrwYHxjQW— Sir Nick Faldo (@NickFaldo006) September 30, 2018
Coming up on some turbulence.#RyderCup pic.twitter.com/qbpxTYpP9h— Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) September 30, 2018
Pictures of the week for me pic.twitter.com/XClMq1JHgX— Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) September 30, 2018
🏆 He's won it again...— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) September 30, 2018
👏 Congratulations to big Arsenal fan @IanJamesPoulter, as #TeamEurope win the #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/bvH6Zm5FUB
What a victory!!! Congratulations to all the Ryder cup team!! Well done!! 🥇👏🏌️♂️ @rydercupteameurope pic.twitter.com/E7Zp9bNmrj— Luís Figo (@LuisFigo) September 30, 2018
BREAKING NEWS: Europe win The Ryder Cup. Congrats to @thomasbjorngolf & his team on a brilliant victory. How fitting the magnificent @F_Molinari won it for us. Let the party begin! 🍾🍾#Moliwood pic.twitter.com/4NJP6SrWcG— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 30, 2018
.@thomasbjorngolf To you and your @RyderCupEurope team, congrats on your victory in Paris. Very very impressive. 👍💪🏆— Greg Norman (@SharkGregNorman) September 30, 2018
Well done @RyderCupEurope. What a team performance! 👏 #RyderCup #TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/rNfPYEdAwq— Harry Kane (@HKane) September 30, 2018
Arise, Sir Tommy! 👏🏆— Southport Football Club (@southport_fc) September 30, 2018
🏌️♂️ Well done to @TommyFleetwood1 on a magnificent role in helping #TeamEurope to victory. You’re welcome to join us at a game to celebrate when you get home!#RyderCup #BelieveInBlue https://t.co/1nKHll7Nl4
Superb result for Europe in #RyderCup - well done to all the team! 👍💪— Andrea Leadsom MP (@andrealeadsom) September 30, 2018
Congrats @RyderCupEurope! Well done by everyone on the team especially Captain @thomasbjorngolf! Can’t help but get excited for next years @PresidentsCup #TeamIntl 👍👍— Ernie Els (@TheBig_Easy) September 30, 2018
Congratulations @RyderCupEurope! You did us proud. Amazing to see @thomasbjorngolf & @Thorbjornolesen flying the flag for Denmark! #RyderCup #TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/B3hDKtl84c— Kasper Schmeichel (@kschmeichel1) September 30, 2018
Just watching them scenes from Paris makes me feel like crying great day and a lots of wonderful memories coming back #rydercup— Ian Woosnam (@IWoosnam) September 30, 2018
The #RyderCup is just a brilliant spectacle .. Team work,togetherness,discipline,heartache,LUCK .. Sport is a must for everyone whether you play or just watch .. #TimeForABeer— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 30, 2018
Congratulations to the @RyderCupEurope team. I missed it due to being at Buxton Theatre watching @TeletubbiesHQ live. It’s the thought that counts! #rydercup #teletubbies #WeekendUpdate pic.twitter.com/uCH49GanlD— Paddy McGuinness (@PaddyMcGuinness) September 30, 2018
Well done to both teams for the sportsmanship & spirit with which the #RyderCup was played in - just terrific. Congrats to team Europe on the amazing victory - fantastic performance &… https://t.co/DovrwLjc9y— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 30, 2018
- Press Association
