Europe regain Ryder Cup – Twitter reacts

Back to Ryder Cup Sport Home

Europe regained the Ryder Cup with an emphatic victory over the United States at Le Golf National in Paris.

Thomas Bjorn’s men recovered from losing the opening three matches on Friday to emerge 17.5-10.5 winners following Sunday’s singles.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at some of the social media reaction to the 42nd Ryder Cup.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

SportGolfRyder Cup

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport