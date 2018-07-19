Europa League wrap: Michael Duffy's wonderstrike sees Dundalk through

Back to Sport Home

Dundalk are through to the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

First-half goals from Pat Hoban and Michael Duffy, the latter a volleyed wonderstrike, secured a 2-1 win over Levadia Tallinn at Oriel Park.

Dundalk progress to a meeting with Cypriot cup-winners AEK Larnaca.

Michael Duffy of Dundalk scores his side's second goal past Sergei Lepmets of Levadia at Oriel Park

Shamrock Rovers pushed AIK to extra time tonight, before eventually making a gallant exit.

Dan Carr's 19th-minute strike levelled the tie and forced 30-minutes of extra time.

But AIK found the net just four minutes after the restart to win 2-1 on aggregate.

Derry City managed to win in Belarus but went out to Dinamo Minsk.

Alastair Roy and Ronan Hale found the net in a 2-1 win for the Candystripes, who go out 3-2 on aggregate.

Digital Desk

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport