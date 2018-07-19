Europa League wrap: Michael Duffy's wonderstrike sees Dundalk through

Dundalk are through to the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

First-half goals from Pat Hoban and Michael Duffy, the latter a volleyed wonderstrike, secured a 2-1 win over Levadia Tallinn at Oriel Park.

Pick that out! What a goal from Michael Duffy. @DundalkFC lead Levadia Tallinn 2-1 at Oriel Park (3-1 on aggregate) and you'll do very well to find a better finish anywhere in Europe tonight than this peach of a volley #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/ArDW8MxkAt — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 19, 2018

Dundalk progress to a meeting with Cypriot cup-winners AEK Larnaca.

Michael Duffy of Dundalk scores his side's second goal past Sergei Lepmets of Levadia at Oriel Park

Shamrock Rovers pushed AIK to extra time tonight, before eventually making a gallant exit.

Dan Carr's 19th-minute strike levelled the tie and forced 30-minutes of extra time.

But AIK found the net just four minutes after the restart to win 2-1 on aggregate.

Full time in Stockholm. 1-1 on the night, AIK win 2-1 on aggregate. A fantastic effort by the Hoops who will rue missed chances, but take nothing away from the Hoops performance who left everything on the pitch 👏 #RoversInEurope ☘️ pic.twitter.com/cvdZFDpK4F — Shamrock Rovers F.C. 🇮🇪 (@ShamrockRovers) July 19, 2018

Derry City managed to win in Belarus but went out to Dinamo Minsk.

Alastair Roy and Ronan Hale found the net in a 2-1 win for the Candystripes, who go out 3-2 on aggregate.

A huge performance from @derrycityfc tonight with goals from Ally Roy and @ronanhale9 but they fall just agonisingly short of going through. pic.twitter.com/88k9WVKQTy — Eric White (@ericwhite80) July 19, 2018

Digital Desk