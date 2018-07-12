Europa League wrap: Dundalk win but Shamrock Rovers and Derry City face uphill tasks

It's advantage Dundalk after the first leg of their Europa League First Round Qualifier.

Dylan Connolly was on target as the SSE Airtricity League leaders picked up a 1-0 victory at Estonia's Levadia Tallinn.

Dundalk's Gary Rogers and Dane Massey with Marcellin Gando of Levadia Tallinn. Pic: INPHO/Eveliis Mee

However, Shamrock Rovers and Derry City both face uphill tasks to qualify.

Daniel Sundgren scored the winner as AIK Stockholm beat Rovers 1-0 at Tallaght Stadium.

Derry City lost 2-0 to Dinamo Minsk at the Brandywell, with goals in either half from Nino Galovic and Vladimir Khvaschinski.

Candystripes' midfielder Conor McDermott was sent off after receiving a second yellow card late on.