Espanyol close in on safety with point against relegated Las Palmas

Espanyol moved to within one point of safety despite being held to a 1-1 draw at home by already relegated Las Palmas at the RCDE Stadium.

Espanyol would have targeted this game for three points but had to settle for one against visitors whose fate was sealed after losing 4-0 to Alaves last weekend.

Deportivo can still catch Espanyol, but they need to win all four of their remaining fixtures and while the Periquitos lose their last three games.

Oscar Melendo wasted a great chance to give Espnayol a fifth-minute lead but his shot failed to trouble Las Palmas keeper Leandro Chichizola.

The deadlock was broken by Jonathan Calleri's penalty in the 29th minute. Espanyol defender David Lopez was adjudged to have handled the ball for Calleri to stroke the spot-kick past Pau Lopez.

Lopez had to be at his best when he denied Imoh Ezekiel three minutes into the second half.

At the other end, Sergio Garcia was off target his a header that drifted past the post.

Espanyol were denied an equaliser in the 57th minute when Gerard Moreno's header from close range hit the crossbar.

Garcia squandered another chance to get the home side back in the game when his 73rd-minute shot lacked the power to trouble Chichizola.

Chichizola was finally beaten moments later when Garcia headed the ball back across goal for Moreno to level the scores 14 minutes from time.

Neither side could find a winner and had to settle for a point, which takes Espanyol a step closer to staying in LaLiga next season.

