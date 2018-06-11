Eoin Morgan admits England deserved to lose after shock defeat to Scotland

Eoin Morgan admitted England deserved to lose after their humiliating defeat at the hands of Scotland in Edinburgh.

Morgan’s side went into the one-off one-day international as the number one-ranked ODI side in the world, but suffered a shock defeat for the first time in their history to Scotland.

For Scotland, it was a famous win and the greatest in their history having only recently failed to qualify for next year’s World Cup in controversial circumstances and it served as a reminder for Morgan’s side, who are considered favourites for the tournament next year.

The left-hander denied it was a reality check, but admitted they deserved to lose.

“We have probably won games recently we didn’t deserve to win and lost games we might have thought we were in the hunt to win,” he said.

“I thought the way we played today we didn’t deserve to win it, we might have scraped past and won but there are still quite a few mistakes made that we need to rectify.”

He added: “It’s huge for Scotland.

“I’m not hugely disappointed, it was a good competitive game which was all we could have asked for.

“We didn’t do enough to win, if we had won it would have been a bonus given the position we got ourselves in.”

England move on to the Oval next where they open a five-match series against Australia on Wednesday, and Morgan felt the shock defeat at the Grange would serve as the perfect warm-up for his players.

He said: “On the positive side we are better for the run we have had, it is better than having two days of training leading into a big series against Australia, so there are mistakes we made and hopefully we can learn from them.”

