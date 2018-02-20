English rugby player dies after collapsing while training

Doncaster prop forward Ian Williams has died after he collapsed at training, the Greene King IPA Championship club have announced.

Prop forward Ian Williams, 27, who joined the Knights from neighbours Rotherham last summer, collapsed during a session at Castle Park and could not be resuscitated.

Ian Williams

Williams, an Oxford graduate, made six appearances for his club, who said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that Doncaster RFC announces the passing of prop forward Ian Williams.

"Ian collapsed at training at Castle Park this morning and, despite the best efforts of the emergency response team, could not be resuscitated.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Ian's mother Pippa, father Phillip and and sister Helen and are working with a counselling team in the best interest of Ian's team-mates.

"The club will be making no further comment at this time."

Williams' former club Rotherham led the tributes to the prop forward. In a statement posted on Twitter, the club said:

@RotherhamRugby are deeply saddened to hear the tragic news that former prop forward Ian Williams has passed away. As a Club we pass on our deepest sympathies to Ian's family & close friends #RugbyFamily pic.twitter.com/mPORmaDLC6 — Rotherham Titans (@RotherhamRugby) February 20, 2018

England forward Joe Marler expressed his sympathies:

Thoughts are with everyone @DoncasterKnight and the family and friends of Ian Williams. — Joe Marler (@JoeMarler) February 20, 2018

Aviva Premiership side Harlequins said on their official account:

The thoughts and condolences of everyone at Harlequins go out to the family and friends of Ian Williams and all at @DoncasterKnight https://t.co/vorScmWacj — Harlequins 🃏 (@Harlequins) February 20, 2018

Gloucester fly-half Billy Burns tweeted:

Thoughts are with everyone at @DoncasterKnight and the family and friends of Ian Williams. Tragic news. — Billy Burns (@BillyBurns10) February 20, 2018

London Irish wing Alex Lewington said:

Deepest sympathies go out to everyone at @DoncasterKnight and anyone close to Ian Williams on this terrible day! — Alex Lewington (@AlexLewington48) February 20, 2018

Ospreys, the Greene King IPA Championship account and the Rugby Players' Association also expressed their condolences.

Tragic news today about former @swansearfc @bridgendravens and @Mumbles_RFC prop Ian Williams. The thoughts of everybody at Ospreys Rugby are with Ian's family and friends, and his colleagues @DoncasterKnight at this very sad time.



RIP Ian https://t.co/n9pLUqq1nw — Ospreys (@ospreys) February 20, 2018

Our thoughts are with the friends and family of @DoncasterKnight prop Ian Williams who tragically passed away in training this morning: https://t.co/TK36AiYNzj pic.twitter.com/gU0B578ust — GK IPA Championship (@Champrugby) February 20, 2018

On behalf of all #RPA members we're sending our deepest condolences to the family & friends of Ian Williams, and everyone at @DoncasterKnight. #RugbyFamily #RugbyPlayersUnited https://t.co/eTlLFujcMK — The RPA (@theRPA) February 20, 2018

