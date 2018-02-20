English rugby player dies after collapsing while training

Back to Sport Home

Doncaster prop forward Ian Williams has died after he collapsed at training, the Greene King IPA Championship club have announced.

Prop forward Ian Williams, 27, who joined the Knights from neighbours Rotherham last summer, collapsed during a session at Castle Park and could not be resuscitated.

Ian Williams

Williams, an Oxford graduate, made six appearances for his club, who said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that Doncaster RFC announces the passing of prop forward Ian Williams.

"Ian collapsed at training at Castle Park this morning and, despite the best efforts of the emergency response team, could not be resuscitated.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Ian's mother Pippa, father Phillip and and sister Helen and are working with a counselling team in the best interest of Ian's team-mates.

"The club will be making no further comment at this time."

Williams' former club Rotherham led the tributes to the prop forward. In a statement posted on Twitter, the club said:

England forward Joe Marler expressed his sympathies:

Aviva Premiership side Harlequins said on their official account:

Gloucester fly-half Billy Burns tweeted:

London Irish wing Alex Lewington said:

Ospreys, the Greene King IPA Championship account and the Rugby Players' Association also expressed their condolences.

PA & Digital Desk

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport