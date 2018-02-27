English club owner carries out promise to sack himself as manager... then performs U-turn three days later

Billericay owner Glenn Tamplin has made a sensational return as manager just three days after quitting the role.

Tamplin uploaded a post to Twitter last week, which he has now deleted, vowing to sack himself if his side lost their FA Trophy quarter-final to Wealdstone on Saturday.

And Tamplin stuck to his word and stepped down following the heavy 5-2 defeat - their third in four matches.

Tamplin installed Harry Wheeler as his replacement until the end of the season, but reversed his decision on Tuesday and re-appointed himself after feedback from the club's players.

A statement on the club's official website read: "After two days of meetings with the players, coaching and internal staff after Saturday's game, we as a club have made a unanimous decision that Glenn Tamplin will see the club through as manager until the end of this current season.

"The players have insisted Glenn stay on to see them through what has proved to be a low point for the club with three losses in four games.

"With two cup finals and the league ours to lose, the players insisted it can and will be a successful season but with Glenn in charge.

"Glenn has high expectations and the demands he puts on himself are not always achievable and he knows the demands were elevating stress for himself and his players.

"Harry Wheeler will be appointed team manager at the end of this season."

Tamplin has received plenty of publicity since buying a 95 per cent stake in Billericay, who are top of the Isthmian League Premier Division, in December 2016.

He has attracted former Premier League players to the club, signing the likes of Jamie O'Hara, Jermaine Pennant and Paul Konchesky, while also introducing a lion-themed home dressing room to inspire his players.

- PA