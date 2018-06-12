England’s World Cup squad hit social media as they jet off to Russia

England have started their journey to Russia for the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate’s squad flew out from Birmingham Airport on Tuesday ahead of their first Group G game against Tunisia next Monday.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the players’ social media posts ahead of their departure.

Russia ready 🇷🇺🦁🦁🦁 #sendit #england

A post shared by Jordan Pickford (@jpickford1) on

Reservoir Lions 😎 🦁🦁🦁 #ThreeLions @england

A post shared by Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) on

Let the games begin 🦁 🦁 🦁

A post shared by Eric Dier (@ericdier15) on

Ready for russia 🚀🇷🇺 @england 🦁🦁🦁

A post shared by JLingz 🔱 (@jesselingard) on

A post shared by Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) on

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🛫🛬🇷🇺 @jesselingard

A post shared by Marcus Rashford (@marcusrashford) on

Ya Dun Know 😏 #squaa

A post shared by Ruben loftus-cheek (@rubey_lcheek) on

- Press Association
