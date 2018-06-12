England’s World Cup squad hit social media as they jet off to Russia
England have started their journey to Russia for the World Cup.
Gareth Southgate’s squad flew out from Birmingham Airport on Tuesday ahead of their first Group G game against Tunisia next Monday.
Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the players’ social media posts ahead of their departure.
Russia-bound. 👍#threelions pic.twitter.com/siUq5CHGNF— England (@England) June 12, 2018
Ready to go! 👀👔 Russia here we come. 🦁🦁🦁 #WorldCup #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/yQWA71if0h— Harry Kane (@HKane) June 12, 2018
Russia 🇷🇺 🏆 pic.twitter.com/fSHUpoXY3k— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) June 12, 2018
- Press Association
