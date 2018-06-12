England’s World Cup squad hit social media as they jet off to Russia

England have started their journey to Russia for the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate’s squad flew out from Birmingham Airport on Tuesday ahead of their first Group G game against Tunisia next Monday.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the players’ social media posts ahead of their departure.

Russia ready 🇷🇺🦁🦁🦁 #sendit #england A post shared by Jordan Pickford (@jpickford1) on Jun 12, 2018 at 4:15am PDT

Reservoir Lions 😎 🦁🦁🦁 #ThreeLions @england A post shared by Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) on Jun 12, 2018 at 4:03am PDT

Let the games begin 🦁 🦁 🦁 A post shared by Eric Dier (@ericdier15) on Jun 12, 2018 at 4:30am PDT

Ready for russia 🚀🇷🇺 @england 🦁🦁🦁 A post shared by JLingz 🔱 (@jesselingard) on Jun 12, 2018 at 2:38am PDT

A post shared by Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) on Jun 12, 2018 at 4:47am PDT

You know your safe when Thomas Shelby has got your back #PeakyBlinders @johnstonesofficial A post shared by Danny Welbeck (@dannywelbeck) on Jun 12, 2018 at 2:46am PDT

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🛫🛬🇷🇺 @jesselingard A post shared by Marcus Rashford (@marcusrashford) on Jun 12, 2018 at 4:27am PDT

Ya Dun Know 😏 #squaa A post shared by Ruben loftus-cheek (@rubey_lcheek) on Jun 12, 2018 at 2:59am PDT

- Press Association