England's Raheem Sterling defends 'disgusting' assault rifle tattoo
29/05/2018 - 10:03:00Back to World Cup Sport Home
England forward Raheem Sterling has defended his new tattoo of an M16 assault rifle on his leg after it was branded "disgusting".
The 23-year-old, who plays for Manchester City, posted a picture of himself training with his England team-mates at St George's Park, with a tattoo of an assault rifle on his right calf clearly visible.
Lucy Cope, who founded Mothers Against Guns after her son Damian was shot dead outside a club in central London in July 2002, said the ink was "totally unacceptable".
She told the Sun: "We demand he has the tattoo lasered off or covered up with a different tattoo.
"If he refuses he should be dropped from the England team.
"He's supposed to be a role model but chooses to glamorise guns."
But the former Liverpool player, who is among five England strikers heading to Russia for the World Cup, alluded to the tattoo having a "deeper meaning".
In a post on Instagram, he said: "When I was 2 my father died from being gunned down to death I made a promise to myself I would never touch a gun in my life time, I shoot with my right foot so it has a deeper meaning N still unfinished."
Gary Lineker is among those who have come to the defence of Sterling, writing on Twitter: "Unique to this country to attempt to destroy our players morale before a major tournament. It’s weird, unpatriotic and sad."
Unique to this country to attempt to destroy our players morale before a major tournament. It’s weird, unpatriotic and sad. https://t.co/vCfVTm9w0r— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 28, 2018
- PA
Join the conversation - comment here