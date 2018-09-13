England's National League to be temporarily rebranded in support of Prostate Cancer UK

English football’s fifth tier is being temporarily rebranded to help raise awareness about prostate cancer, changing from the Vanarama to the MANarama National League.

The National League has chosen Prostate Cancer UK as its first ever official charity partner and will have the new name until October 13, which is Non-League Day. As well as a new logo being used, the rebranding, which also applies to the sixth-tier National League North and National League South, will also see a bright orange captain’s armband promoting the charity being worn on October 13.

More than 11,000 men die from prostate cancer in the UK each year.

The National League is being temporarily rebranded (Prostate Cancer UK).

National League chief executive Michael Tattersall said: “We’re thrilled to announce our first ever official charity partner, Prostate Cancer UK. We couldn’t think of a charity that better reflects our football values. Just like Prostate Cancer UK we want all our men united against the fight of this deadly disease.

“In celebration of our partnership, and with the support of our title sponsors, Vanarama, we will re-brand the league to the MANarama National League. This temporary change is a first for English football and we’re proud to be a part of this historic moment.”

Television presenter and Hartlepool honorary president Jeff Stelling, who has raised £800,000 for the charity during two March for Men walking events, said: “This partnership reinforces Prostate Cancer UK’s work in football and how hugely important it is to raise awareness and funds to make a difference to the lives of men and their loved ones.

Jeff Stelling is the honorary president of National League side Hartlepool (Prostate Cancer UK).

“One man dies every 45 minutes from this disease, so we need to take action. The passionate fans in the National League – including my lot at Hartlepool United and throughout the non-league pyramid – represent the perfect platform for us to unite against the toughest opponent of all.”

As well as temporarily changing its name, the National League’s title sponsor Vanarama is aiming to raise £150,000 for the charity via a vehicle-leasing incentive, in which it is donating £50 for every vehicle leased from the start of September until Non-League Day.

:: To find out more information, visit www.prostatecanceruk.org/football and www.vanarama.co.uk

