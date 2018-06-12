England's Fleetwood keen to head the international challenge at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club

England's Tommy Fleetwood says "everything's going in the right direction" in his preparation for the US Open golf at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

The second major of the year starts in New York on Thursday.

Fleetwood's trying to win one of the big four tournaments for the first time.

He says he's feeling in good shape ahead of the Thursday tee-off.

"My game feels fine, I've got to keep that consistency up and when you get to courses like these, it's about getting the best out of yourself," he told Sky Sports News.