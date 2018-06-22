England’s Dele Alli unlikely to face Panama after suffering thigh strain

Gareth Southgate says Dele Alli is “unlikely” to feature in England’s World Cup match against Panama.

The 22-year-old played 80 minutes of Monday’s 2-1 win against Tunisia, despite sustaining a minor thigh strain during the first half.

Alli again missed training with the England squad on Friday and Southgate believes the attacking midfielder will probably miss Sunday’s match as well

Asked if he told the players the team to face Panama yet, the Three Lions boss told talkSPORT: “Not yet, no.

“I mean I think always from the type of training that we do they have a good idea and clearly we had a team that played very well and won.

“So, we’re not going to be wildly different to that.

“We have to wait and see whether Dele is going to be fit. It’s looking unlikely because he has not trained with the team yet, but he’s progressing really well, so we won’t rule that out just yet.”

