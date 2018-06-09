England head coach Eddie Jones involved in tunnel altercation

Eddie Jones was involved in a confrontation with South Africa fans as England fell to a thrilling 42-39 defeat at Ellis Park.

Supporters leaned over the railings and verbally insulted Jones as he walked down the tunnel at the end of the first Test, Press Association Sport understands.

The Australian stood his ground for 10 to 15 seconds and engaged with his tormentors before being ushered away by players and staff.

England’s Brad Shields and Ben Youngs are dejected after South Africa’s victory (Themba Hadebe/AP)

“They (South Africa fans) have always got plenty to say. Especially when they win,” Jones said after the match.

“I was just asking them where I could get a good bottle of Pinotage. I’m still waiting for the answer so if anyone can help me out, please help me out.

“They told me to go find it myself, so I’ll have to go find it myself. That’s what happened, that’s what I asked him.

“When I asked where I can get a nice bottle of Pinotage from, he didn’t respond. I might go back and see him later.

“I wouldn’t worry about that because it was such a great game of rugby. Don’t worry about one little conversation about a bottle of red wine in the tunnel.”

