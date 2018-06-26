England full-back Danny Rose open to family joining him in Russia

Danny Rose has been so pleasantly surprised by his time in Russia that the England left-back is open to his family joining him at the World Cup.

Nobody epitomises the Three Lions’ new honest and open approach quite like the 27-year-old, who spoke about his battle with mental health issues in the build-up to the finals.

Rose also spoke candidly about his fears of racism at the World Cup, explaining how he had no faith in the justice system and did not want to be worried about loved ones regarding “racism and anything else that may happen”.

But the Tottenham left-back’s first trip to Russia is panning out better than expected.

“I’d have to check hotel prices first,” Rose told IRN, BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT, when asked about whether his family would now come to Russia.

“I just want to get in the team and then after that I’d be open.

“I’d definitely be open now to having my family out here, so let’s just hope we win on Thursday and then we beat whoever we play in the next round and we’ll see.”

Rose has been blown away by the quietness of England’s Repino base and the “amazing weather” in Russia, with plans afoot to visit nearby St Petersburg.

A number of players recently spent their recovery day in the city with family members – a time when the left-back enjoyed a different type of downtime.

“We’ve had family days where we’ve had a day off and the gaffer has allowed people, families to come to the hotel or we can go to our families’ hotel,” Rose said.

“When people have had their families around, yeah, it has been difficult.

Rose made a substitute appearance in the 6-1 win against Panama (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“There’s a few of us here without families here so we’ve not had much to do and it’s been a bit difficult, but I’ve got three weeks just to dedicate my life to England and what we’re trying to do here.

“I am comfortable in not having my family here. I’m fine, I’m not on the verge of breaking down or anything.

“So, I’m fine and hopefully there’s another two-and-a-half more weeks until the final and it’s not a long time. I’ll be able to manage.”

