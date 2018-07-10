England fans are ‘so arrogant’, says Wimbledon favourite Goran Ivanisevic

Goran Ivanisevic has accused England supporters of being “so arrogant” for boasting that football is “coming home” before tomorrow's World Cup semi-final against Croatia.

And the man from Split, who defied long odds to win Wimbledon in 2001 as a wild card, will be roaring for Zlatko Dalic’s side to stun the English.

Proud Croatian Ivanisevic would love his countrymen to stop Gareth Southgate’s men in their tracks, having become fed up of the fervour towards England he has experienced while in London.

Luka Modric and Croatia will be aiming to reach their first World Cup final (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Ivanisevic is coaching Milos Raonic at Wimbledon and has guided the Canadian through to the quarter-finals, where John Isner awaits tomorrow.

Asked about the crunch football match, Ivanisevic said: “I hope we don’t lose to the English; because already you are in the final.

“You already won. You’re coming home. You’re bringing the trophy – you’re so arrogant. You are the best. You are the most beautiful.”

Goran Ivanisevic was a popular winner at Wimbledon in 2001 (Tom Hevezi/PA)

Speaking to the BBC, the 46-year-old added with a smile: “For sure you are coming home, but I hope not with the trophy.”

Ivanisevic was hoping to be clear of his daily duties with Raonic in time for Wednesday’s 7pm kick-off, so he could be “in the pub with the other English people and hopefully I’m going to be the last one standing and laughing”.

- Press Association