England dream a reality for Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrated a “dream come true” after receiving a first England call that will take him to this summer’s World Cup.

The 19-year-old started the season as third choice right-back at Liverpool but a combination of his own impressive form and the fitness problems of Nathaniel Clyne and Joe Gomez propelled him into centre stage.

Not only is he set to start the Champions League final against Real Madrid later this month, he is now heading to Russia despite having never appeared in any of Gareth Southgate’s previous squads.

Dreamt of going to a World Cup since I was a kid. Today that dream come true, an honour to represent the 3 Lions this summer! 🦁 @England pic.twitter.com/e6c8agtVar — Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) May 16, 2018

Posting to his 193,000 Twitter followers – a number he can now expect to multiply exponentially – he wrote: “Dreamt of going to a World Cup since I was a kid. Today that dream come true, an honour to represent the 3 Lions this summer! @England.”

Prior to Wednesday’s phone call, the closest Alexander-Arnold had come to senior honours was when he accepted an invitation to join a training session at St George’s Park in March.

England’s record cap holder, Peter Shilton, expects the tournament to test the teenager’s resilience but believes the experience can help steel him for a role with England in the coming years.

“Gareth has an eye on doing well in the World Cup but also an eye on the future,” Shilton told Sky Sports News.

The 2️⃣3️⃣ players set to represent the #ThreeLions this summer:https://t.co/j0Ssl62PDS — England (@England) May 16, 2018

“Alexander-Arnold doesn’t look over fazed by any occasion but saying that, the World Cup is a bit special. It’s really a test, it’s pressure.

“You know the whole world and whole country is looking at you, not just your club. But he’s a good inclusion, he’s one of the players for the future.”

Southgate has pressed ahead with a fresh-faced goalkeeping unit having dispensed with long-term number one Joe Hart in a difficult phone call on Monday night.

His chosen triumvirate of Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland and uncapped Burnley stopper Nick Pope boasting a total of nine international appearances to Hart’s 75.

England goalkeepers Jordan Pickford (left), Nick Pope (centre) and Jack Butland (Mike Egerton/PA)

Pickford has just two friendly games under his belt but is favourite to take the gloves in Russia.

“The first piece of the jigsaw is complete in getting on the plane and the next thing is to get the starting shirt,” the 24-year-old told evertonfc.com.

“If I play I will be the youngest goalkeeper for England at a World Cup, which would be an achievement. I played under (Southgate) for the Under-21s, so he knows what I am capable of. There is already trust there.”

But the lack of international experience between the posts left 73-cap veteran Sol Campbell anxious.

“I’ve never been in a situation like that in my life playing for England,” he told Sky Sports News. “If I had someone behind me with only two caps, playing in a massive tournament I’m going to be saying ‘I’ve got my work cut out’.

“Whether these guys are really confident enough to command their box, communicate with the back line…that’s all important.”

While Alexander-Arnold was on cloud nine, there was disappointment for his Reds team-mate Adam Lallana.

Liverpool’s Adam Lallana was named among the standbys after an injury-wrecked season (Adam Davy/PA)

Southgate is an avowed fan of the versatile midfielder but left him among the five standby players after he was confined to a solitary Premier League start all season.

Dennis Wise, who failed to make the cut for Euro ’96, agreed with that decision and suggested Lallana’s presence in the initial 23 would not be justified.

“It was probably too soon,” the former Chelsea captain told Sky Sports News.

“He’s been out a long time and it would have been a bit unfair to some of the guys who have played the whole season and performed in a good way. It would have been harsh.”

After years of you standing on the touch line in the cold and rain, Mum we're off to the World Cup! 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/JOCj5oBCtN — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 16, 2018

There were heart-warming messages from other squad members, notably Manchester United pair Marcus Rashford and Ashley Young.

Striker Rashford sent a message to his mother after his inclusion, saying on Twitter: “After years of you standing on the touch line in the cold and rain, Mum we’re off to the World Cup!”

Young, who spent four years in the international wilderness before being recalled by Southgate in November, posted a snap of himself as a child in full England kit.

Maybe this picture said I was gonna live my dream and go to a World Cup... dreams do come true 👀😊🤘🏾🦁 pic.twitter.com/kSM8VORdp0 — Ashley Young (@youngy18) May 16, 2018

“Maybe this picture said I was gonna live my dream and go to a World Cup… dreams do come true,” he wrote.

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, whose position was never in doubt, took a more light-hearted stance.

Posting a screen shot of his phone with the words ‘Gareth Southgate missed call’ emblazoned across the face, he tweeted: “The one call you don’t want to miss.”

The one call you don’t want to miss!!...🤔😏 #WC2018 pic.twitter.com/thH8CvavWA — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) May 16, 2018

Leicester defender Harry Maguire, meanwhile, posted a picture of himself wearing the Three Lions in the stands at Euro 2016, commenting: “2 years ago watching @England in France with my mates. “Now on the plane to Russia. How things have changed.”

- Press Association