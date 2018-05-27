England cricket players deny match-fixing claims made in Al Jazeera documentary

England players have “emphatically denied” spot-fixing allegations made in an Al Jazeera documentary.

The Middle East-based TV station’s programme, Cricket’s Match-Fixers, contains a series of allegations about how an India-based member of a criminal syndicate was able to fix the results of matches and elements of other matches, including England’s Test match against India in Chennai in December 2016.

Head coach Trevor Bayliss described the allegations as “outrageous” when he was asked about them on Sunday, and England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison says the players have the board’s full support.

“There is nothing we have seen that would make us doubt any of our players in any way whatsoever,” he said in a statement.

“The limited information we have been given has been discussed with all the England players.

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison says England players have the board’s full support (Yui Mok/PA)

“They emphatically deny the allegations, have stated categorically that the claims are false and they have our full support.”

The documentary also claims elements of the India v Australia match in Ranchi in March 2017 were fixed.

The International Cricket Council has called on Al Jazeera to share the information it has and has launched an investigation.

Harrison added: “Neither ECB nor the ICC is aware of any credible evidence connecting any England players to any form of corruption.

“ECB had been aware of the planned Al Jazeera documentary for some time but have not been given the full content.

“There have been repeated requests for any evidence and unedited materials to be shared with the ICC so they can fully investigate.

“We, like other member boards, are disappointed that Al Jazeera have not been more co-operative and responsible when making such serious allegations.

“ECB has a regular dialogue with the ICC and its anti-corruption unit, fully supports its work and will continue to cooperate with their review.”

- Press Association