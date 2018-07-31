England coach Eddie Jones tumbles down list of rugby's most influential people

Eddie Jones has plummeted from second to 19th in a list of rugby's most influential people.

England's head coach has fallen down the standings published in the September issue of Rugby World magazine following a dismal first half of 2018 that included five successive Test defeats.

Jones has also been forced to issue two public apologies for disparaging comments made about Wales and Ireland, and Bath owner Bruce Craig, whom he labelled the "Donald Trump of rugby", while the training methods that have seen a number of players sustain serious injuries have been placed under the microscope.

In a further blow to the 58-year-old, his most vocal critic has risen above him to 12th after Craig was promoted on the basis of his role at the Recreation Ground, willingness to confront Jones and his involvement in discussions over the European club structure and global season.

World Rugby vice-chairman Gus Pichot tops the list and is followed by new South Africa boss Rassie Erasmus - who masterminded a 2-1 series victory over England in June - with Montpellier owner Mohed Altrad in third.

The standings are produced every two years and are based on the views of players, coaches, administrators and media.

- PA