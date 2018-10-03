England boss Gareth Southgate closing in on new four-year deal

Gareth Southgate is closing in on a new four-year deal ahead of naming the squad for England’s Nations League double-header against Croatia and Spain.

The 48-year-old has been in negotiations with the Football Association over an extended stay after leading the Three Lions to the World Cup semi-finals in the summer.

The run to the final four in Russia increased the clamour for Southgate to sign a new deal and Press Association Sport understands an improved contract until Qatar 2022 is close to being wrapped up.

Southgate led England to the semi-finals of the World Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

The FA could even tie up the deal before Thursday’s press conference at St George’s Park, where the manager will name his squad for October’s back-to-back Nations League away trips.

England will face Croatia behind closed doors in Rijeka on October 12, when the World Cup finalists will complete a stadium ban handed down after having a swastika on their pitch in 2015.

Southgate’s men then travel on to Seville to take on Spain, who won 2-1 at Wembley in England’s first Nations League match last month.

Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard started that match, but both have question marks over their availability ahead of the squad announcement at 2pm on Thursday.

Dele Alli has been ruled out of England’s latest squad (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tottenham confirmed Alli will not be available for them before the international break due to a hamstring injury, which he sustained against Spain and has since aggravated.

Lingard has been absent from the past two Manchester United squads with a reported groin injury, while Ashley Young – starting left-back at the World Cup – missed the Champions League draw against Valencia with an issue of his own.

The full-back has been usurped at club level by Luke Shaw, who looks certain to be recalled to the England squad having recovered fully from the concussion sustained against Spain.

Ben Chilwell made his senior debut after replacing Shaw in the group, but Leicester team-mate Demarai Gray’s hopes of a second call-up have been ended by an ankle injury.

James Maddison, another uncapped Foxes player, is pushing to be included for the first time, but it appears that Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho will have to make do with promotion to the England Under-21s squad.

Exciting Manchester City teenager Phil Foden has also been linked to a call-up, while Daniel Sturridge and Ross Barkley have been mentioned as potential recalls after watching from afar.

It would appear unlikely that Southgate would want to experiment too much this month given the importance of these back-to-back away games, although he cannot get away from issues relating to injuries and match sharpness.

Fabian Delph missed Manchester City’s midweek trip to Hoffenheim with a knock, while Adam Lallana has not played a minute since withdrawing from last month’s squad with a groin complaint.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek should be in the squad (Nick Potts/PA)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s last game time came in the 1-0 friendly win against Switzerland, but Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri suggested he could make his first club start of the campaign against Vidi in the Europa League on Thursday.

James Tarkowski hobbled off with a groin injury as Burnley won at Cardiff on Sunday – a match that Joe Hart starred in. Uncapped Marcus Bettinelli and Alex McCarthy joined Jordan Pickford and Jack Butland as Southgate’s goalkeeping options last month.

Other topics at Thursday’s press conference are sure to include FA technical director Dan Ashworth’s impending move to Brighton and the matter of players switching nationality.

Highly-rated West Ham youngster Declan Rice is mulling over his international future, despite having played for the Republic of Ireland.

Scotland international and Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney has also been linked with a switch to England, but manager Alex McLeish said there is “nothing sinister” in his absence from the squad named this week.

- Press Association